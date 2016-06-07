Banjul: Gambia’s ministers of finance, foreign affairs, trade and the environment have resigned from President Yahya Jammeh’s government, state television said, as regional forces prepare to oust the veteran leader …Read More »
Four Gambian ministers resign as neighbouring states prepare to step in
Banjul: Gambia’s ministers of finance, foreign affairs, trade and the environment have resigned from…
Group threatens legal action over Adeboye’s resignation
The Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER) has called on Enoch Adeboye to rescind …
Church body calls for equal education in Northern Nigeria
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the north-eastern State of Yobe has appealed to the st…
SGF may be in trouble again, accused of switching AGF nominee to Senate
The Senate and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachir Lawal, may again be hea…
ejected by PDP Staff, Sheriff agrees to accept A’Court ruling
The Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will accept w…
Customs Officers No Go Die Well By Abiodun Ladepo
My shipment had contained all of my household goods – furniture, electronics, kitchen utensils, book…
DG SSS, CG Customs Accuses Each Other of Corruption, Unprofessionalism
The heads of two key federal agencies who are also close allies of President Muhammadu Buhari have b…
How Corrupt Businessman Paid Magu’s N40million Mansion
Embattled acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu faces further scrutiny from the Senate after it …
STATE BROADCAST BY HIS EXCELLENCY, NYESOM EZENWO WIKE ON THE DECEMBER 10 2016 NATIONAL AND STATE ASSEMBLIES’ RE-RUN ELECTIONS.
STATE BROADCAST BY HIS EXCELLENCY, NYESOM EZENWO WIKE, CON, TO THANK THE PEOPLE OF RIVERS STATE ON T…
Oxford University Fully-Funded Scholarships for Developing Countries in UK, 2017
The Oxford University is inviting applications for Louis Dreyfus-Weidenfeld and Hoffmann Scholarship…
-
“Buhari Lacks Moral Rights to Preach Obedience to Democratic Principle “- Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s involvement in the meeting with President Yahya Jammeh to persuade him to concede defeat as an aberration, saying; “A …Read More »
-
Sen Okurounmu accused Tinubu of misleading some Yorubas into political slavery to the North
-
Mohammed to Tinubu, APC is not ACN where you were the Alfa and Omega
-
BREAKING: Hillary Clinton Expected to “Drop-Out” of Presidential Race Following Resignation of Her Campaign Staff
-
When will IBB visit President Buhari?
-
Breaking DSTV’s monopoly on PayTv in Nigeria
A monopoly that many Nigerians have struggled to understand or entrepreneurs have battled to break is that of DSTV. It has, so far, defied nearly all competitions to dominate the …Read More »
-
Nigeria’s economy has gone from recession to depression under Buhari – Analyst
-
MMM Founder Writes Nigerian Government
-
Clash of the Oil Titians
-
Tyupkin Malware Hacking ATM Machines Worldwide
-
‘Defeated’ Shekau reappears
Yet again, the leader of the terrorist Boko Haram group, Abubakar Shekau has resurfaced, even after the Nigerian government and the Army declared that his group has been defeated, and …Read More »
-
End of BokoHaram at sight – Buhari
-
Names of Freed Chibok girls released
-
New video of abducted Chibok girls -” We are Suffering Here ” — Maida Yakubu
-
Boko Haram’s new leader vows to “kill every Christian,” “blow up every Church”
-
Breaking DSTV’s monopoly on PayTv in Nigeria
A monopoly that many Nigerians have struggled to understand or entrepreneurs have battled to break is that of DSTV. It has, so far, defied nearly all competitions to dominate the …Read More »
-
Nigeria’s economy has gone from recession to depression under Buhari – Analyst
-
MMM Founder Writes Nigerian Government
-
Clash of the Oil Titians
-
Tyupkin Malware Hacking ATM Machines Worldwide
-
Dele Momodu Is My Boy – Davido
Pop singer, Davido, who now fathers a child with the cousin of famous publisher, Dele Momodu, has mocked the latter in a recent Twitter comment. Davido responded to a fan’s …Read More »
-
Nigerian Emerges First Black James Bond
-
ICPC: Onyeka Onwenu May Face Prosecution Over N17 Million Bribery Scandal
-
Four Gambian ministers resign as neighbouring states prepare to step in
Banjul: Gambia’s ministers of finance, foreign affairs, trade and the environment have resigned from President Yahya Jammeh’s government, state television said, as regional forces prepare to oust the veteran leader …Read More »
-
Group threatens legal action over Adeboye’s resignation
-
Church body calls for equal education in Northern Nigeria
-
SGF may be in trouble again, accused of switching AGF nominee to Senate
-
ejected by PDP Staff, Sheriff agrees to accept A’Court ruling
-
Customs Officers No Go Die Well By Abiodun Ladepo
My shipment had contained all of my household goods – furniture, electronics, kitchen utensils, books, clothes and one SUV – as I was planning to relocate to Nigeria upon my …Read More »
-
Nasir El Rufai and the bloodfest in Southern Kaduna (2), by Fani-Kayode
-
“Polygamy Should Be accepted in the Church”- Catholic Priest
-
Collections From The Archives Of El-Rufai’s Baseless And Unsupported Disparaging Remarks About Leaders By Salami,E.O,Founder,ATIKU CARES,Abuja
-
The spiritual side of Aso Villa -By Reuben Abati [ A Must Read]
-
“Buhari Lacks Moral Rights to Preach Obedience to Democratic Principle “- Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s involvement in the meeting with President Yahya Jammeh to persuade him to concede defeat as an aberration, saying; “A …Read More »
-
Sen Okurounmu accused Tinubu of misleading some Yorubas into political slavery to the North
-
Mohammed to Tinubu, APC is not ACN where you were the Alfa and Omega
-
BREAKING: Hillary Clinton Expected to “Drop-Out” of Presidential Race Following Resignation of Her Campaign Staff
-
When will IBB visit President Buhari?
-
Jose Mourinho on the brink with senior Chelsea players bracing themselves for Special One’s exit
Chelsea’s senior players are braced for Jose Mourinho’s departure – with many believing it is a case of ‘when not if’ their manager is axed. Dressing-room sources are adamant that …Read More »
-
Mourinho awaits fate after Upton Park dismissal
-
BBC SPORTS
-
NFF hires foreign coach to assist Oliseh
-
Brazil defeat Nigeria while Germany rout Fiji at Under-20 World Cup
-
The Big Hoax on Facebook !
Recently, you may have seen some of your Facebook friends started posting a Facebook “Privacy Notice” clarifying that they no longer give Facebook permission to use their photos, personal information, …Read More »
-
I Created Hiv & Aids Virus : Robert Gallo
-
Facebook Ads now Tracks you, Even if you don’t have an Account
-
Commercial Sales of 0804 starts April 8
-
Scientists Have Found A Way To Cross Humans With Dogs
-
N’Delta crisis: Why militant groups contacted me -Prof Wole Soyinka
Prof Wole Soyinka, has said that some Niger Delta militant groups had reached out to him in their efforts at interfacing with the Federal Government on the current militancy in …Read More »
-
Hindus flee Muslim mobs after burned Qur’an found
-
Twitter suspends 360,000 accounts for terrorist ties
-
France: After the Third Jihadist Attack by Guy Millière
-
France: The Coming Civil War – by Yves Mamou
-
Four Gambian ministers resign as neighbouring states prepare to step in
Banjul: Gambia’s ministers of finance, foreign affairs, trade and the environment have resigned from President Yahya Jammeh’s government, state television said, as regional forces prepare to oust the veteran leader …Read More »
-
California Democrats legalize child prostitution
-
Gambian ruling party filed a petition with the Supreme Court
-
“Never Say Die”: 1 Million Sign petition to make Hillary President
-
“Not my president’ : Thousands take to the streets to protest Trump win -(Photo,Video and Tweets)
-
Four Gambian ministers resign as neighbouring states prepare to step in
Banjul: Gambia’s ministers of finance, foreign affairs, trade and the environment have resigned from President Yahya Jammeh’s government, state television said, as regional forces prepare to oust the veteran leader …Read More »
-
California Democrats legalize child prostitution
-
Gambian ruling party filed a petition with the Supreme Court
-
“Never Say Die”: 1 Million Sign petition to make Hillary President
-
“Not my president’ : Thousands take to the streets to protest Trump win -(Photo,Video and Tweets)
-
Customs Officers No Go Die Well By Abiodun Ladepo
My shipment had contained all of my household goods – furniture, electronics, kitchen utensils, books, clothes and one SUV – as I was planning to relocate to Nigeria upon my …Read More »
-
Nasir El Rufai and the bloodfest in Southern Kaduna (2), by Fani-Kayode
-
“Polygamy Should Be accepted in the Church”- Catholic Priest
-
Collections From The Archives Of El-Rufai’s Baseless And Unsupported Disparaging Remarks About Leaders By Salami,E.O,Founder,ATIKU CARES,Abuja
-
The spiritual side of Aso Villa -By Reuben Abati [ A Must Read]
-
PRESS RELEASE FROM THE CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF KAFANCHAN, KADUNA STATE, NORTH WEST, NIGERIA
PREAMBLE We, the Clergy, Religious and Laity of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, welcome you to the Cathedral of St Peter Clavers. We are here to present to the world, …Read More »
-
Police/DSS Operatives manhandle Governor Wike in failed attempt to abduct a Federal High Court Judge
-
Free Barrister Emeka Ugwuonye Now !!! – YARPTI
-
Fresh Update on Christ Apostolic Church Appeal Case
-
Text Of Press Conference Addressed By Apc Members Of House Of Representatives At APC National Headquarters, Abuja On Monday, Nov 9, 2015
-
PARADOX OF COMPETENCY RUSE
The Nigeria nation form by conglomerate of different ethnic nationalities scatter across the nook and cranny of its breath, though. Some of the tribes, the minorities, have been absorbed by …Read More »
-
PROSTITUTE, POLITICAL OFFICE HOLDERS ASSOCIATE
-
NIGERIA: EMBOSSMENT OF SLAVES OF POWER
-
This is Karikature
-
Jose Mourinho on the brink with senior Chelsea players bracing themselves for Special One’s exit
Chelsea’s senior players are braced for Jose Mourinho’s departure – with many believing it is a case of ‘when not if’ their manager is axed. Dressing-room sources are adamant that …Read More »
-
Mourinho awaits fate after Upton Park dismissal
-
BBC SPORTS
-
NFF hires foreign coach to assist Oliseh
-
Brazil defeat Nigeria while Germany rout Fiji at Under-20 World Cup
-
Dele Momodu Is My Boy – Davido
Pop singer, Davido, who now fathers a child with the cousin of famous publisher, Dele Momodu, has mocked the latter in a recent Twitter comment. Davido responded to a fan’s …Read More »
-
Nigerian Emerges First Black James Bond
-
ICPC: Onyeka Onwenu May Face Prosecution Over N17 Million Bribery Scandal
-
5 Best PC Games Of 2016
Today video games are one of the most beloved hobbies around the world. It doesn’t matter which platform you prefer – PC, Xbox, Sony Playstation, or other – there are …Read More »
-
Is Pastor Akinosun the President OF CHRIST APOSTOLIC CHURCH? ( High Court Judgement Included)
-
3 Main Features To Consider When Choosing A Duvet
-
BENJAMIN UWAJUMOGU FOR OKIGWE SENATE?