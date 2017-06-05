FORTNEWS – Re: Lagos Airport: The Shame Of A Nation

Fortnews , nevertheless that it does not have a domain or a platform of its own and has to lean on wordpress for a free platform to disseminate news has been one of my favourite spot for news and articles. I am always excited with its balanced reports and news that are reeled out without bias, favour or compromise on the ethics of journalism.

The article, “Lagos Airport: The Shame Of A Nation” published on the 2nd of June 2017, by Victor Oladokun was a rude shock to me , as a publisher and an actor in the pen profession I could not fathom what Victor Oladokun will stand to gain with his verbal attack on some eminent personalities in the country. In his article he sees nothing good about the airport in its entirety, I see him as a servant that wants to dance to the tune of his pay master , he was quick to act the script according to plan, he started with Honourable Minister of Aviation and managed to slot in FAAN and Ministry of Aviation. His target is clear I think he has an axe to grind with Hon Minister of Aviation or MD FAAN.

From every study , this write up was politically motivated and lacks ethical presentation with the use of foul language against these eminent personalities who are daily striving hard to improve the facilities in all our airports nationwide. We are all witnesses to the holistic renovation of the entire runway in Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport of recent that resulted in its closure for some weeks but now opened. From my background check I learnt FAAN MD just returned to his Lagos Office after a year of shifting his operational base to other Nations airport where his physical presence is urgently required. On the final note I want to advise the FortNews to disengage from allowing the likes of paid writers like Victor Oladokun to have access to their platform to vent their ill motivated opinion on those serving their father land.

Adebisi Moses Gbadegesin writes in from Ibadan, Oyo State