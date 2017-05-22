Buhari’s Aide In Kidnap Scandal

Special Assistant on Prosecution to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Okoi

Obono-Obla has been accused of snatching a lawyer’s wife, Mrs Evbu

Igbinedion and kidnapping her 3 year old son, Oghenevwoke, a petition

obtained by Pointblanknews.com has alleged.

In a petition to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), husband to Evbu

Igbinedion, Mr. Julius Atanawhemera, lamented that Obono Obla had denied

him access to his wife for 3 years now and adopted his son using thugs to

assault him on several occasions.

He explained that his wife, Evbu had earlier packed out of her matrimonial

home with their 3 year old for some months until he was able to discover

that the Presidential aide rented a bungalow for her at Global Estate,

Abuja.

Pointblanknews.com gathered that Atanawhemera had also petitioned the

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami(SAN), as well as

the National Security Adviser, and Secretary to the Government of the

Federation.

While the NBA is investigating the petition, the AGF appears to be

shielding Obono-Obla while the latter has been using the powers of his

office to oppress the petitioner.

Obono -Obla had employed Evbu Igbinedion who is also a lawyer as his

Personal Assistant, (PA) where she works from 9am to 12 midnight,

including weekends, leaving her 3 year old son to the care of maid from

Obono-Obla’s home state Cross River, at her residence at Global Estate,

Abuja. The matter is still in court for divorce but Obono Obla is

conniving with his PA to deprive the petitioner access to his son.

Atanawhemera said that he has made several attempts to have audience with

the Obono-Obla who keeps avoiding him, but continues to hire thugs to

trail and assault anywhere he is seen.

“At the instigation of Obono-Obla,my estranged wife, sometime in October

2015 when I took Aptamil baby food and other eatables to her at Global

Estate , caused a gang of persons to assault, batter and forcefully took

away my two phones simply because she demanded for cash and I did not have

any cash on me. I reported the incident at Life Camp Police Station.

Obono-Obla instigated my wife to burn my wig and gown. My wife also told

me that my son does not belong to me and has been adopted by her boss,

Obono-Obla.

“On Saturday, 25 June, 2016, Okoi Obono-Obla asked my estranged wife to

come and paint his office and I was very upset, but she still abandoned

our little boy with a new house maid she hired same day and went to paint

Obono-Obla’s office, all in a bid to attract my wife to himself under the

guise of a PA whose duties include all manner of odd seductive work. She

did not return home till 12.30am that day.

“When I returned from church on Sunday 26 June, 2016, I drove straight to

her house considering that our son was with a total stranger at home, I

did not see my estranged wife. The maid told me that Obono-Obla called her

to meet him somewhere and she didn’t return until 12.30am. My wife has

been boasting that her boss, Obono- Obla will use his office to deal with

me. Same day, a Policeman invited me to come over to the Life Camp Police

station that there is a complaint against me.

“On April 7, 2017, I accompanied a court bailiff as a pointer to go and

serve court processes filed in with the procedure of Justice Jude Okeke of

the FCT High court to serve same on my estranged wife who is the

respondent at the Federal Ministry of Justice where she works as PA to

Obono-Obla. On reaching there, I pointed to her and stepped aside, while

she was acknowledging the court process, two boys at the instigation of

Obono Obla approached me asking why I have been harassing their boss.

“I asked who their boss is; they said Obono-Obla and I responded,

Obono-Obla who is trying to adopt my son when iam alive.They attacked me

and took my phones; 1 Phone 7 and GioneeM5 mini and some US Dollars. Five

minutes later, Obono -Obla came out. When he saw me, he asked who are you?

When I told him im Julius, he became more furios and asked his thugs to

unleash more attack on me. The Staff of the Federal Ministry of Justice

invited the Police who asked us to follow them to their station but

Obono-Obla boasted that neither nor his thugs will go to the Police.”

Atanawhemera further alleged that Obono-Obla instigation his estranged

wife to deny him access to his son when she travelled with the

Presidential aide for a relative’s burial which lasted two weeks.

He further lamented that all efforts by his Pastor and other well meaning

people including Chief Kanu Agabi, to make Obono Obla see reason to leave

his wife alone, had fallen on deaf ears.

The legal practitioner contended that the actions of the Presidential aide

and his PA, who are both lawyers are tantamount to infamous conducts under

the Legal Practitioners Act and rule of professional conduct with the same

capable of bringing the legal profession into total disrepute.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to get the reaction of the

Presidential aide,Okoi Obono-Obla , proved futile as his mobile numbers

were switched off.

Source: PointblankNews