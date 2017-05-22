Buhari’s Aide In Kidnap Scandal

Special Assistant on Prosecution to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Okoi
Obono-Obla has been accused of snatching a lawyer’s wife, Mrs Evbu
Igbinedion and kidnapping her 3 year old son, Oghenevwoke, a petition
obtained by Pointblanknews.com has alleged.
In a petition to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), husband to Evbu
Igbinedion, Mr. Julius Atanawhemera, lamented that Obono Obla had denied
him access to his wife for 3 years now and adopted his son using thugs to
assault him on several occasions.
He explained that his wife, Evbu had earlier packed out of her matrimonial
home with their 3 year old for some months until he was able to discover
that the Presidential aide rented a bungalow for her at Global Estate,
Abuja.
Pointblanknews.com gathered that Atanawhemera had also petitioned the
Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami(SAN), as well as
the National Security Adviser, and Secretary to the Government of the
Federation.
While the NBA is investigating the petition, the AGF appears to be
shielding Obono-Obla while the latter has been using the powers of his
office to oppress the petitioner.
Obono -Obla had employed Evbu Igbinedion who is also a lawyer as his
Personal Assistant, (PA) where she works from 9am to 12 midnight,
including weekends, leaving her 3 year old son to the care of maid from
Obono-Obla’s home state Cross River, at her residence at Global Estate,
Abuja. The matter is still in court for divorce but Obono Obla is
conniving with his PA to deprive the petitioner access to his son.
Atanawhemera said that he has made several attempts to have audience with
the Obono-Obla who keeps avoiding him, but continues to hire thugs to
trail and assault anywhere he is seen.
“At the instigation of Obono-Obla,my estranged wife, sometime in October
2015 when I took Aptamil baby food and other eatables to her at Global
Estate , caused a gang of persons to assault, batter and forcefully took
away my two phones simply because she demanded for cash and I did not have
any cash on me. I reported the incident at Life Camp Police Station.
Obono-Obla instigated my wife to burn my wig and gown. My wife also told
me that my son does not belong to me and has been adopted by her boss,
Obono-Obla.
“On Saturday, 25 June, 2016, Okoi Obono-Obla asked my estranged wife to
come and paint his office and I was very upset, but she still abandoned
our little boy with a new house maid she hired same day and went to paint
Obono-Obla’s office, all in a bid to attract my wife to himself under the
guise of a PA whose duties include all manner of odd seductive work. She
did not return home till 12.30am that day.
“When I returned from church on Sunday 26 June, 2016, I drove straight to
her house considering that our son was with a total stranger at home, I
did not see my estranged wife. The maid told me that Obono-Obla called her
to meet him somewhere and she didn’t return until 12.30am. My wife has
been boasting that her boss, Obono- Obla will use his office to deal with
me. Same day, a Policeman invited me to come over to the Life Camp Police
station that there is a complaint against me.
“On April 7, 2017, I accompanied a court bailiff as a pointer to go and
serve court processes filed in with the procedure of Justice Jude Okeke of
the FCT High court to serve same on my estranged wife who is the
respondent at the Federal Ministry of Justice where she works as PA to
Obono-Obla. On reaching there, I pointed to her and stepped aside, while
she was acknowledging the court process, two boys at the instigation of
Obono Obla approached me asking why I have been harassing their boss.
“I asked who their boss is; they said Obono-Obla and I responded,
Obono-Obla who is trying to adopt my son when iam alive.They attacked me
and took my phones; 1 Phone 7 and GioneeM5 mini and some US Dollars. Five
minutes later, Obono -Obla came out. When he saw me, he asked who are you?
When I told him im Julius, he became more furios and asked his thugs to
unleash more attack on me. The Staff of the Federal Ministry of Justice
invited the Police who asked us to follow them to their station but
Obono-Obla boasted that neither nor his thugs will go to the Police.”
Atanawhemera further alleged that Obono-Obla instigation his estranged
wife to deny him access to his son when she travelled with the
Presidential aide for a relative’s burial which lasted two weeks.
He further lamented that all efforts by his Pastor and other well meaning
people including Chief Kanu Agabi, to make Obono Obla see reason to leave
his wife alone, had fallen on deaf ears.
The legal practitioner contended that the actions of the Presidential aide
and his PA, who are both lawyers are tantamount to infamous conducts under
the Legal Practitioners Act and rule of professional conduct with the same
capable of bringing the legal profession into total disrepute.
As at the time of filing this report, efforts to get the reaction of the
Presidential aide,Okoi Obono-Obla , proved futile as his mobile numbers
were switched off.
Source: PointblankNews