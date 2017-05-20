New Manchester City Deal for Yaya Toure

Veteran midfielder Yaya Toure is set to get a new Manchester City deal due to his impressive form this season.

Toure’s current contract expires runs out at the end of this and the midfielder is keen to quickly resolve his future.

The midfielder has really impressed Pep Guardiola who wants to tie the midfielder to another contract.

According to reports, there have been strong indications that the 34-year-old will be offered an extension.

It will be a busy summer for Manchester City who will be working hard to replace some of the players who will be leaving at the end of the season.

Pablo Zabaleta has already announced that this will be his last season with Manchester City while right-back Bacary Sagna is also expected to leave.

Toure made a big comeback from his troubles at the beginning of the season when he was dropped by Guardiola because of comments made by the midfielder’s agent.

Toure was forced to tender an apology to Guardiola and Manchester City before he returned to the team.

Source: http://www.theinfostride.com