Coup Scare: VP Osinbajo, Tinubu to be arrested Oligarchs, Army majors fingered in plot Army chief, Buratai in the dark

Sensing another scenario that would signal the loss of political power and a replay of the late President Musa Yar’Adua/Goodluck Jonathan scenario, elements from the core north are allegedly making undercover moves to salvage the situation should President Muhammadu Buhari die in office or resigns due to illness.

Recall that late Yar’Ádua from Katsina State, where Buhari hails from in the North-west geo-political zone, died in office in 2010 after a protracted illness, automatically forcing the zone to relinquish power, following the constitutional provision and zoning arrangement adopted by the then ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), with the swearing in of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Pointblanknews.com checks have revealed a plot by northern oligarchs, using the military to create confusion and ensure that power is retained in the zone.

It was gathered that an army major and Buhari’s kinsman (names withheld), who is a member of the presidential guard, has been given the nod by the plotters to coordinate the alleged putsch.

The planned violence, security sources revealed, would be activated in the event that the president is declared incapable of continuing with the business of governance.

Pointbanknews.com has also uncovered an interesting part of the plot. The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are to be arrested and accused of being part of the plot to poison the president.

The Northern Elders Forum recently declared that Osinbajo cannot replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 should anything happen to Buhari who has been abroad for a medical follow-up.

Chairman of Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, said should President Muhammadu Buhari failed to seek re-election in 2019, the North must retain the presidency by fielding a candidate through the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Dr Junaid Mohammed spoke in same vein last week ” one thing I know is that, if Vice President (Yemi) Osinbajo becomes the president from whatever date to 2019, he cannot contest that position again…if we don’t have a remedy for it, it may lead to the breakup of the country. We should be very careful. It cannot be the kind of thing which happened under Yar’Adua whether you call it divine intervention or Doctrine of Necessity. This time around, the concept has to be revisited and those who have lost out twice have to be compensated. Otherwise, there may not be much of Nigeria to think or talk about and our democracy will be gone.”

Pointblanknews.com further learnt that considering the fierce loyalty of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Yusuf Buratai to President Buhari, and Buhari’s sympathy and benevolence to the Kanuri stock as evidenced in his appointments from the North-east geo-political zone, Buratai and his kinsmen are being carefully avoided in the plot.

Unknown to Buratai, Hausa-Fulani officers attached to his office and other strategic army formations in the country are being recruited into the plot. They are expected to neutralise any counter measures to be deployed by the army chief.

Sequel to Tuesday’s statement by Buratai about a subterranean plot to sack the current administration via a coup , it was gathered that the recent redeployment in the Nigerian Army was not unconnected with the alarm.

Just hours after he left Nigeria, Buratai, it was learnt, requested to see the Osinbajo.

At the meeting in the presidential villa, Abuja, Buratai was said to have presented Osinbajo with intelligence that some prominent politicians were hobnobbing with Army officers and soldiers in a bid to compromise them.

Osinbajo, it was gathered, thanked Buratai and said he trusted the Army Chief to put his officers and soldiers in check.

Buratai responded by pledging his loyalty to the Buhari administration and hinted that he would carry out “immediate changes”, to counter any plan to topple government.

Ex Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode said today ” Once he dies the northern ruling class have already decided on what to do.

They will give Vice President Yemi Osinbajo an ultimatum and they will threaten him and ask him to resign.

They have resolved that they will not allow power to go to the south and they will encourage their senior officers in the military to effect a coup.

In doing so they are only doing what they have ALWAYS done when they feel sufficiently threatened with the loss of power. That is their way. And that is the measure of their ruthlessness and determination to hold on to power.

They would rather have a core northern military dictator in power than a southern leader or President.

And they are prepared to kill anyone, no matter how highly placed, who stands in their way or who attempts to oppose or stop them.

The only options that exist if they are to be stopped is, firstly, if someone beats them to it by effecting a “progressive” Rawlings, Orkar or Nzeogwu-type coup of junior southern and Middle Belt officers.”

