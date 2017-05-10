President did transfer power to me – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, has sought to clear up the controversy caused by the wording of President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the National Assembly, before he left to the UK on Sunday for further checks on his health.

In the letter read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, Buhari said the vice-president would “coordinate the activities of the government” in his absence.

When the President first travelled to the UK in January, he wrote that Osinbajo would “perform the duties of my office” while he was away.

Tweeting via @benamaigwo, one Bernard Amaiguo had asked: “Mr. vice president, why did Mr President refuse to hand over the affairs of the country to you?”

In his response, Osinbajo said the President did transfer power to him.

“He did sir. He transmitted a letter to the Senate in compliance with S.145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” he tweeted back.

source: Critical Times