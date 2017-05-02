GOVERNOR OKOROCHA, PRAISE SINGERS AND 2019 (PART 1)

Bunmi walked into the bar with my friend Jack. There is something about her which was not quite alright and it was from my point of view, a big thing. She is an adamant atheist. Her only divinities were Lenin and Marx. She is in her fifties .She finds time to read diligently through immense tomes on early socialism. She was wearing long shiny earrings with bracelets on each arm. Her cloth hugs her body; the lightest of cotton. She is dark, of Yoruba lineage and with large brown eyes. As Bummi and Jack sat down closed to me, someone came falling down and what we saw was vomit on the floor. He even ran into me, spilling my beer in the process. That is just not good for business. He couldn’t even make it to the toilet or even outside the bar instead he did the whole thing on the floor in the bar before everyone.
You can imagine how it will look like if the young man who left his vomit on the floor of the bar starts licking it. This is what a certain Onwuasoanya Jones who calls himself ‘FCC’ is currently doing in Imo . For some months now I have watched his bizarre attempts at defending Owelle Rochas Okorocha , the governor of Imo state. I laugh as he tries to portray him as the best governor of Imo after Dee Sam Mbakwe. So far he has invoked the highest hypocrisy as he trumpets and advertises white elephant projects of the Imo State Governor in Owerri the state capital. In one of his write ups he said he visited Owerri after three years and the infrastructural developments are very impressive. Street lights, expanded road networks, vibrant night life. Jesus! He now celebrates what he sees as Okorocha’s handwork in Owerri as if Nigeria has a state called Owerri . As if Imo is only about the capital city of Owerri. This is the same Jones who for almost 5 years wrote articles condemning the Okorocha’s government. Today he is coming up with ludicrous statement in support of Okorocha, leaping to his keyboard to provide us some worn out nonsense. He wants to force it down our throats that Mr Ibu is more handsome than Ramsey Noah. Ndi mmadu self!
We all know that it is six years of Okorocha’s government and yet democracy does not exist in the 27 local government councils of Imo state as provided for in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria whereas neighboring states have elected men and women in their councils. The result is a comatose Imo LGA’s begging to be attended to. Lack of basic amenities has made these LGA’s a ghost environment.How can we praise a man who was elected democratically but has deprived the same Imo people democracy in their LGA’s. We see him using Imo LGA monies to fund his private concerns and award inflated contracts to his companies and cronies. He has told Imo people that they have no right to elect their leaders in the LGA’s and they have no right to elect their town union officials and youth leaders at the grass -root. He is saying “Imo people shut up”
The state of things in Imo’s LGA’s are direct reflection of Okorocha’s commitment to enslaving the people, a situation reminiscent of biblical Israelites in bondage in Egypt. Nothing is working out in our LGA’s ; no light, all government establishment are starved of funds, government buildings are dilapidated , markets are falling down, no security, no social infrastructure, majority of borehole water system are bad, LGA workers are starving .So huge is the level of economic and political failure of the ruling political party in Imo at the grassroot areas of the state that, if you visit our LGA’s you will shout Jesus twenty times.
How can we praise Governor Okorocha when he has been looting the 13 percent oil derivation funds of Imo oil producing areas. ISOPADEC, the commission charged with development of Imo oil areas is in comatose. Schools, water, electrification, roads and hospital rehabilitation in Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta which form part of the duties of ISOPADEC remain in their same dilapidated state. Do not also forget that since our governor came into office he has not been able to create jobs for Imo youths. Instead of sitting down in Owerri and creating jobs for Imo Youths, Okorocha spent millions of naira junketing the globe and entertaining his friends and political associates in Nigeria and abroad for six years now leaving Imo State youths without jobs.