Excessive use of mobile phones caused brain tumour in telecom executive

An Italian court has ruled that excessive use of mobile phone caused a telecom executive to develop brain tumour.
Roberto Romeo, 57, belonging to the north Italian northern town of Ivrea testified in court that his work duties required him to use his mobile for three to four hours of each working day for nearly 15 years. A medical expert examining the case concluded that damage to Romeo from the use of mobile phone was at 23% of his bodily function.
“For the first time in the world, a court has recognised a causal link between inappropriate use of a mobile phone and a brain tumour,” said Stefano Bertone and Renato Ambrosio, Romeo’s lawyers, according to AFP.
Medical research on the potential health risks of mobile phones has largely shown no serious risk to human health if the device is used at normal levels. However, some studies have suggested that excessive use of mobile phones may pose some risk to one’s health, but it is too early to determine a causal link.
The plaintiff said he did not think mobile phones could be so harmful. He added he does not want to demonise them, but wants people to be aware on how to use phones better.