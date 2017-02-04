15,000 Youths To Welcome Buhari From Vacation ! – NYCN

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), says it has mobilized about 15,000 youths to welcome President Buhari at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, from vacation. President Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria on February 6, following a 10-day vacation in London. Malam Gambo Jagindi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President of NYCN, Murtala Gamji, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja. Jagindi call on Nigerian youths, who are the future leaders of the country to show love, solidarity, and support for the President.

“The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has concluded arrangements to mobilize not less than 15,000 of its members to be at Abuja airport on Feb. 6, to welcome President Buhari from vacation.

“It is on record that integrity, discipline, and honesty are gradually returning to our public life unlike in the past when impunity was the order of the day. We all know that they do not have the interest of our country at heart and are only wishing to carry on with the looting of our treasury in the absence of our president.\”

While commending the president’s efforts to rid the country of undesirable elements who did not mean well for Nigeria and Nigerians, Jagindi urged Buhari to continue with the good work as the youths of Nigeria were solidly behind him. He noted that in spite of the “corrupt mafias’’ working to undermine the anti-corruption war, Nigerian youths under NYCN would continue to support Buhari’s laudable programmes.

Source:ireporteronline