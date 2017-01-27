When El-Rufai Spoke, there was no issue..with Suleman issues arose ! – Apostle Johnson Suleman

The founder of Omega Fire Ministry,

, has asked the Department of State Security Service, DSS, why Governor of Kaduna state was never arrested after he tweeted a hate speech which went viral.

He condemned what he called selective attack by security agents who had attempted to arrest him in the early hours of Wednesday before the intervention of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State.

Apostle Suleman made his view known while tweeting on Twitter. He posted an archived screenshot of the hate speech by El-Rufai on July 15, 2012.

“We will write this for all to read. Anyone, soldier or not that kills the Fulani takes a loan repayable one day no matter how long it takes.” El-Rufai had tweeted.

Apostle Suleman followed it up with the tweets below: “It’s not a religious issue but one against crime. I have Fulani friends and dey hate d killings by these herdsmen and support self defence.

“Every xtian should stay calm and not comment like those who av no understandn of d issues.pple believe wat they tink is rite.i love u all.

“You won’t open ur eyes and watch someone kill u. Don’t go for them but if dey come around u to kill u, defend urself..that’s my stand.

“He posted that and notin happened..those talking now kept quiet..many countless hate speeches by many..I simply said dfend urslf.check tape.”

Source:tori.ng