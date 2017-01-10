SGF may be in trouble again, accused of switching AGF nominee to Senate

The Senate and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachir Lawal, may again be heading for a collusion course, over Auditor General of the Federation (AGF) nominee, Mr. Anthony Mkpe Ayine. The Senate is currently at loggerheads with the SGF, Lawal, over alleged contract scam involving, funds from the Presidential Initiative for the North East (PINE). Following a report of an investigation conducted by Senate adhoc committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North East, the Red Chamber, in December, indicted the SGF.

Shortly before proceeding on Christmas break, the Senate had called for the sack and prosecution of the SGF, citing illegal award of contract and payment of over N200 million to Rholavision Engineering Limited, a firm in which Lawal has substantial interest.

The company was said to have been awarded inflated and phantom contracts of over N200 million, from funds dedicated to the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) for clearing invasive plant species in Yobe State.

In what may be another brewing friction with Lawal, the Senate is said to have received series of petitions by interested parties, citing alleged manipulation that characterized the nomination of the AGF, Ayine.

The Senate had listed Ayine’s nomination on its Order Paper on December 15, 2016 for consideration, but skipped the item at the last minute. No reasons were given for the action.

In one of the petitions to the Senate by the Network Against Impunity (NAI), copies of which were circulated in Abuja on Monday, NAI said Ayine’s name was not one of the three candidates submitted to the SGF for consideration as AGF.

The petition, dated December 23, 2016 and signed by the National Coordinator of the NAI, Yakubu Adagba, alleged that the original list of shortlisted candidates was substituted by the SGF before the nomination got to the Senate.

Adagba, had in the petition, alleged connivance of a high ranking official in the office of Head of Service of the Federation with the SGF to forward the name of a preferred candidate outside the shortlisted names.

The petition partly stated, “In the first place, Mr. Ayine was not one of the three candidates originally shortlisted for the position of Auditor-General by the Federal Civil Service Commission that conducted oral and written interviews for the candidates.

“The original list of the three shortlisted candidates forwarded to the SGF by the FCSC, was jettisoned by the SGF who substituted the list and presented a different list of nominees to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Therefore, Ayine’s confirmation request pending before the Senate is nothing but a cash-and-carry deal, packaged by the SGF and about to be rubber-stamped by the Senate.

“Consequently, the Senate is enjoined to tarry a while and should not confirm Mr. Ayine in a hurry, to avoid giving legislative backing to official impunity.

“Due diligence and proper investigation by the Senate will save the nation the misfortune of installing a wrong candidate in an establishment as sensitive as the office of the Auditor-General for the Federation.

“To establish authenticity or otherwise of the nominee, we charge the Senate Committee on Public Accounts to demand the records of the screening exercise conducted by the Federal Civil Service Commission for scrutiny.”