ejected by PDP Staff, Sheriff agrees to accept A’Court ruling

The Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will accept whatever judgement emanates from the Appeal Court and will not go to the Supreme Court.

This is coming after the party’s Staff Welfare Forum made up of workers of the Party’s secretariat, shunned a meeting the faction had fixed with them in Abuja.

Sheriff’s group had fixed a meeting with the PDP Staff on Monday in Abuja for 10am but not a single member of the forum was around to honour the invitation.

The group had summoned the meeting following the welfare staff protest for the immediate reopening of the party’s national secretariat and quick judgment by the Appeal Court over the leadership tussle rocking the party.

Deputy National Chairman, for the Sheriff faction of the party, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, who was to chair the meeting with PDP Welfare staff, said after it was clear that the members will not honour the invitation that it had to be converted to a press briefing on the state of affairs in the party.

He claimed that the staff absence at the meeting was due to the fact that they were yet to return from the holidays, even when it was clear that the same staff met on the same day at the temporary national secretariat of another group of PDP headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

Ojougboh told newsmen at the occasion that the case pending at the appeal court remains the mother of all cases in the leadership tussle of the party.

He said, “We agreed with stakeholders that whatever is the outcome of the appeal, nobody should appeal against it. For us we will accept it, everybody should accept it. After the court judgment, all of us will sit again to discuss. It is obvious that the Port Harcourt judgment will be the deciding factor. Anybody who will go ahead after the judgment, it is up to him. We are in discussion with organs of the party, whatever the outcome; nobody will go to the Supreme Court.”