DG SSS, CG Customs Accuses Each Other of Corruption, Unprofessionalism

The heads of two key federal agencies who are also close allies of

President Muhammadu Buhari have been sparring over allegations and counter

allegations of unprofessionalism and illegality.

The disagreement by the two officials appears to confirm insinuations of

division among some leading lights of the Buhari administration.

The turf war stems from a letter written by the Director-General of the

State Security Service (SSS), Lawal Daura, to Mr. Buhari on September 8.

In the letter, the security chief accused the Nigerian Customs Service,

(NCS), of introducing a $25,000 as new Temporary Import Permit (TIP), levy

on each vessel that berths to discharge petroleum products in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES sighted correspondences revealing wrangling between Mr.

Daura, a kinsman of the President, and the Director-General of NCS, Hameed

Ali, a retired colonel and ally of Mr. Buhari.

The said levy, as Mr. Daura reported to the President, was illegal as it

was not provided for on the PPRA template, not receipted, and could

increase the cost of petrol by 56 kobo per litre.

In international trade circle, TIP is a customs’ procedure under which

certain goods can be brought into a country without payment of duties or

taxes and without import prohibition and restriction.

Ports insiders further explained that it is a condition that the goods

will be issued for certain period of time and exported back at the

expiration of TIP.

But before it is issued, those knowledgeable about NCS operations

regarding the issuance said an applicant must post a bond to cover the

import duty and other charges inclusive of the 25 per cent penalty in case

of violation of the terms.

In Mr. Daura’s memo, he further reported that the alleged introduction of

$25,000 TIP levy followed the detention of a vessel, MT Histria Ivory, at

Apapa by NCS operatives.

He reported to the President that Major Oil Marketers Association of

Nigeria (MOMAN) made the complaint that formed the basis of his memo.

A week after receiving the memo, Mr. Buhari forwarded it to Mr. Ali,

demanding his “summary report of your considered view”.

In his response, Mr. Ali told the President that the SSS under Mr. Daura

appeared to be more interested in smear campaign and personal vendetta

than in thorough investigation and anti-corruption efforts of the

administration.

He explained that the said vessel, MT Histria Ivory, was truly detained

but that was after it was sighted discharging cargo at Apapa Jetty.

He said the detention was to ascertain whether it had TIP or liable for

payment of duty.

While the investigation was ongoing, before Mr. Daura’s memo to the

President, MOMAN alleged imposition of $25,000 TIP levy per vessel by the

NCS via a letter copied to the Minister for Petroleum Resources, Ibe

Kachikwu; Minister for Finance, Kemi Adeosun; the SSS and the Customs

chief.

MOMAN, PREMIUM TIMES learnt, wrote the complaint letter one week before

Mr. Daura sent the memo to the president.

Mr. Ali told the President: “It was this letter copied to the DSS that the

Department relied on without any investigation and reported to Mr.

President that NCS is collecting $25 thousand TIP levy without issuing

receipt any receipt.

“The DSS copied all the allegations of MOMAN almost verbatim without any

input from them. The Department should have investigated the matter with a

view to bringing the perpetrators of the alleged dastardly act to justice.

“This would have been in line with the Federal Government’s efforts of

stamping out corruption in the country. It seems however that the DSS is

more interested in smear campaign than doing what is right.”

Mr. Ali insisted that the issuance of TIP does not involve payment of

money and that the NCS had stopped conducting cash transactions since

2001.

He further reported to the President that MOMAN which made the original

complaint was invited by the NCS to bring evidence its members were being

charged TIP levy.

In the MOMAN statement understood to have been attached to Mr. Ali’s reply

to the President, the body reportedly said the payment which increased

from $5,000 to $25,000 was made through shipping agents.

Mr. Ali said the NCS further pressed MOMAN to help identify culpable

Customs officials involved in such shady deals.

However, up to the time of writing the letter no response was received

from MOMAN despite numerous follow-up telephone calls, the retired colonel

said.

He added that the agent of the detained ship, Integrated Shipping Service

Limited, was also interviewed, and that stated “no Customs officer

demanded for an unreceipted payment of $25 thousand from us or our

client…”

The agent’s statement was attached to the NCS’ reply to the President,

PREMIUM TIMES understands.

“Proper investigation should always be carried out on complaints such as

this which casts serious doubt on the integrity of services and

organisations with a view to ascertaining the truth or otherwise of such

allegations before reporting such to the Mr. President.

“The DGSS should therefore be advised to approach issues professionally

and not allow sentiments or personal vendetta to drive his actions,” Mr.

Ali told the President and copied Mr. Daura, saying “above for your

information please.”

The disagreement between the officials came to light weeks after Mr. Daura

was caught in another controversy after he levelled allegations against

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim

Magu, to frustrate the confirmation of his appointment by the Senate.

A fact-check by the newspaper showed that the allegations made by the SSS

were substantially false.

Premium Times