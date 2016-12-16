How Corrupt Businessman Paid Magu’s N40million Mansion

Embattled acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu faces further scrutiny

from the Senate after it emerged that a businessman under investigation

paid N40m for his accommodation, according to security report by the DSS.

The DSS also alleged that retired Air Commodore Mohammed Umar paid the sum

of N40m for the rented apartment, which costs N20m per annum.

Umar has been under investigation for alleged money laundering and illegal

possession of firearms, reliable security and presidency sources have told

PER SECOND NEWS.

He has been accused of using the name of the president and other top

officials of the administration to intimidate, extort and blackmail

individuals and businesses.

Magu plagued by more corruption allegations is a close friend of Umar.

The DSS also alleged that after renting the apartment for Magu, Umar

awarded a N43m contract for the furnishing of the accommodation.

The report also highlight the extravagant lifestyle of the EFCC boss, who

has a penchant for flying first class against the Buhari administration’s

directives to fly economy class.

The DSS also claimed that the EFCC boss was once in the same flight to

Maiduguri with a Managing Director of one of the new generation banks, who

it alleged was under investigation.

It added that the bank chief had been linked with a former Minister of

Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The DSS stated that after the arrest of service chiefs by the EFCC,

including Badeh, Umar and Amosu, Magu’s ally, while under interrogation by

the service, had confessed that he didn’t want Amosu to be probed, the

reason why the EFCC arraigned Amosu after his friend’s interrogation.

The acting EFCC boss was also accused in the report of making false

allegations against individuals “for personal reasons.”

The report said, “The circumstances surrounding the return of Magu to the

EFCC and the role played by Lamorde and their close relationship are clear

indications of his culpability in the allegation of corruption tendencies

of the Lamorde-led EFCC.”

The DSS also alleged that “Magu uses only his police cronies to execute

operations,” adding that the fact that the cronies had acquired landed

properties “led credence to the questions about his integrity.”

The report added, “In this light, Magu has failed the integrity test and

will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption drive of the

present administration.”

