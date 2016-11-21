Did Atiku Abubakar Commit Any Fraud in The US? Great Revelation from United States Department of Justice

Information revealed by the United States Department of Justice shows that Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has no pending lawsuit in the US and has not committed any fraudulent business in the country.

According to an e-mail sent to Punch asking questions about allegations of fraud allegedly committed in the country by Atiku, a spokesperson for the US DOJ, Peter Carr who replied the e-mail, said that there is no record of any fraud or fraud related-law suit filed against Atiku.





“Thank you for reaching out to us. I have checked the public court records, and they do not show cases filed against a defendant named Atiku Abubakar.” the e-mail reads.

Carr replied the e-mail in response to allegations that Atiku was banned from entering the US because of fraud-related crimes he committed in the country and the Halliburton scandal which resulted in the conviction of a US lawmaker, William Jefferson.

Asked if it is true that the ex-vice president (now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress) was banned from entering the US, the American official said the issue was confidential.

He said, “Visa issues are confidential under section 222(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. If your question is specifically about entry – not about visas per se – I would refer you to the US Customs and Border Protection.”

Source: Tori.ng