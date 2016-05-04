Norway is an extremely popular study destination for international students because of high quality education. Generally, Norwegian public universities and state university colleges do not charge tuition fees for both native and foreign students because government finances education with taxpayers’ money. However, certain programmes/courses may have fees. And private institutions normally do charge tuition fees. Looking for current update? This article has updated information on Tuition free Universities in Norway?

According to the official Norwegian web site, www.studyinnorway.no: “Living expenses in Norway are considered to be higher than in many other countries. Living in Norway has a reputation for being expensive, but studying in Norway may not be as expensive as you think! Universities in Norway and state university colleges as a rule do not charge tuition fees for international students.”

True, amongst countries of equal status, living expenses in Norway is more expensive, and you need to pay for your own study materials (books/teaching). NOK 300-600 ($50-100) fees per semester, varies on school, may be required. Although official average student expenditure of about NOK 9000 (approx. EURO 1 000) per month for subsistence refers to board and lodgings, clothing, transport, medical and dental care and other necessities; living expenses vary from person to person depending on personal habits. However, on the whole, study in Norway may be cheaper.

Study & Scholarships has compiled as comprehensive a list as it could come across of tuition-free Norwegian state/public schools. Private schools have also been added to the list. The Norwegian higher education sector consists of eight universities, nine specialised university institutions, 20 state university colleges, two national academies of the arts and 16 private colleges. Both undergraduate and postgraduate programs cut across numerous disciplines. For institution-specific information and equiries, visit the relevant schools from the list below:

List of Tuition Free Schools in Norway

A. Universities:

Norwegian University of Life Sciences (UMB)

Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU)

University of Agder (UiA)

University of Bergen (UiB)

University of Nordland (UiN) (formerly Bodø University College)

University of Oslo (UiO)

University of Stavanger (UiS)

University of Tromsø (UiT)

B. Specialised university institutions:

BI – Norwegian Business School (formerly Norwegian School of Management)

Molde University College, Specialized University in Logistics (HiMolde)

NHH – Norwegian School of Economics

Norwegian Academy of Music (NMH)

Norwegian School of Sport Sciences (NIH)

Norwegian School of Veterinary Science

MF – Norwegian School of Theology

Oslo School of Architecture and Design (AHO)

School of Mission and Theology

In addition to the specialised university institutions Norway has two university centres:

University Centre in Svalbard (UNIS)

University Graduate Center at Kjeller (UNIK)

C. National institutes of the arts

Bergen Academy of Art and design (KHiB)

Oslo National Academy of the Arts (KHiO)

D. State university colleges

Bergen University College

Buskerud University College

Finnmark University College

Gjøvik University College

Harstad University College

Hedmark University College

Lillehammer University College

Narvik University College

Nesna University College

Nord-Trøndelag University College

Oslo and Akershus University College of Applied Sciences

Saami University College

Sogn og Fjordane University College

Stord/Haugesund University College

Sør-Trøndelag University College

Telemark University College

Vestfold University College

Volda University College

Østfold University College

Aalesund University College

E. Private colleges with institutional accreditation

Ansgar School of Theology and Mission

Diakonhjemmet University College (campus Oslo & Sandnes)

Haraldsplass Deaconess University College (HDUC)

Lovisenberg Diaconal University College

Norwegian School of Information Technology (NITH)

Norwegian Teacher Academy (NLA)

Oslo School of Management, Campus Christiania

Queen Maud University College

F. Private colleges with accredited programmes and courses

Barratt Due Institute of Music

Bergen School of Architecture

Betanien Deaconal University College

Bjørknes College

Norwegian University College for (HLB)

Norwegian College of Dance (DNBH)

Norwegian Eurythmy College

Rudolf Steiner College of Education

In addition, there are a number of institutions with education and/or websites only in Norwegian.

NKI Nettstudier is Scandinavia’s largest provider of online education. It offers flexible online education within a wide range of disciplines in partnership with recognized colleges and universities. To visit the official web site, click here.

METHOD OF APPLICATION

Application forms, if necessary, should be requested from individual institutions. All application should then be sent directly to the specific institution. For institutions with an online application portal, carefully fill in the requested details and submit. Visit institutions via links above.

FOR UNDERGRADUATE STUDENTS: The Norwegian Universities and Colleges Admission Service (NUCAS) coordinates the admission to regular undergraduate study programmes at all universities, university colleges, and some private university colleges in Norway. Applicants with a foreign secondary education, holding a permanent or renewable residence permit for Norway, must apply for admission through NUCAS. Online application deadline is 1st March for such foreign applicants, and all requirements must be met by 1st July. For complete details, see Universities and Colleges Admission Service. For Bachelors programmes taught in English, see this page and visit individual school websites (via links above).

FOR MASTERS STUDENTS: If you are seeking Masters programmes where the language of instruction is English, you should visit the official Online Masters programmes catalogue and browse by subject area. Admission requirements are decided by each university and university college based on an academic evaluation of the applicants. See individual schools via links above.

FOR PHD PROGRAMS: For Ph.D. programmes in English you will have to check with each institution individually (see official websites above).

DEADLINES:

In order to obtain the necessary application forms and information about the application deadlines you will have to contact each university or university college. In general the application deadline for foreign students is between December 1 to March 15 for courses starting the following autumn (August). Please note that some institutions have separate “pre-qualification” deadlines that are earlier than this.

PLEASE NOTE:

All students who plan to stay in Norway for more than three months will need a Student Residence Permit. Requirements and procedures depend on your current country of residency. Visas are only issued for stays up to 90 days (e.g. for certain Summer School programmes). Please, carefully read the regulations as to avoid problems during the application process.

Students may be allowed to work up to 20 hours per week. Certain restrictions do apply. Several scholarships and financial schemes are available for foreign students. Eligibility depends on your current country of residency and level of completed education. Certain restrictions and prerequisites apply for all these programmes –

